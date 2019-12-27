|
|
Cora Belinski
Bayville - Cora "Lane" Berlinski, 81, of Bayville, died suddenly at home on December 24, 2019. Born in Patchogue, NY and raised in Elizabeth, she lived in Linden before moving to Bayville in 2005. Mrs. Berlinski was a Registered Nurse with over 40 years of service. She began her nursing career at Jersey City Medical Center, then took time off to raise her family. In 1984, she completed her Master's Degree (Magna cum laude) from Fairleigh Dickinson University and started a 30 plus year career as school nurse with Evergreen Elementary School in Scotch Plains. Cora loved her job and was so dedicated to her students; she became every child's grandmother. Also, she was totally devoted to her family and was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed. She was predeceased by her husband Robert in 2017 and by her 2 brother's Edwin Lane and Frederick Wheeler.
Surviving are; 4 children, Robert, Jr. and his wife Mary, Diane Halo and her husband George, Anthony and his wife Joyce and Daniel and his wife Bonnie; also, 16 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren; her brother Bert Lane and her aunt Helen Dombrowski.
Visiting hours will be Monday, Dec. 30th, from 6pm to 9pm at the Mastapeter Memorial Home, 270 Atlantic City Blvd., Bayville. Funeral Tuesday, 9am at the funeral home before celebrating a 10:30am Mass at St. Barnabas Church, Bayville. Burial will follow to New Jersey Veterans Cemetery, Wrightstown.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019