Cora T. Green
Neptune City - Cora T Green, of Neptune City, beloved mother, grandmother and friend to all she met passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 21,2019 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, NJ. She was 93 years old.
She was a retired Ma Bell and AT&T Manager/ Operator for 36 years. She was a Honorary life member of the Communications Workers of America and Union Representative, retired member of the Neptune City Ladies Auxiliary First Aid.
Surviving are her sons Robert Megill and family, Neptune City, Donald Megill, Neptune City, David Megill, Neptune City, grandson Kenneth Megill, 3 granddaughters, great granddaughter, daughter's in law loving Dorothy Megill and ex daughter in law Patricia Megill.
Visitation will be held Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 4pm-8pm at Francioni, Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home, 1200 10th Ave, Neptune. Disposition will be private.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019