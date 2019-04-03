|
Corey Clayton
Ocean Grove - Corey Clayton, 51, of Ocean Grove, passed away on March 31,2019 . Corey was born and raised in Red Bank, NJ, but spent most of her life in Ocean Grove. Corey loved animals and helped feed, foster and rescue as many as she could. She had cats that will miss her. She loved the Grateful Dead and made some wonderful friends while on tour. She will be missed by all of them. She was predeceased by her maternal grandparents Mary and Gordon Wilson, her father Joseph V. Clayton her loving Aunt Holly and Uncle Jeff. She is survived by her mother Lesley Latshaw and her step father Lewis Latshaw , and sister Trista. To honor Corey's memory donations can be made to the SPCA in Eatontown, NJ. There will be no viewing at her request. Francioni, Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 3, 2019