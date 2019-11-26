|
Corey Patrick Hahn
Highlands - Corey Patrick Hahn, 28, of Highlands, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune. Corey was born on November 29, 1990 in Red Bank and grew up in Hazlet, where he lived for most of his life with his loving family. Corey also spent three years living in Hoboken, before recently settling in the Highlands. He was currently working for First Service Residential in NYC as a Financial Analyst.
Corey was predeceased by his grandparents, Eugene and Rose Kelly, and Alice and Frank Hahn, and his uncles, Randy Kelly and James Ruttler. Corey is survived by his beloved parents, Patrick and Karen (Kelly) Hahn of Interlaken, his loving sister, Gina Hahn of Tinton Falls, his adoring aunts and uncles, Kathy and Randy Fuson, James and Carmen Hahn, and Alice Ruttler, and his dear cousins, Randy Gene, Rachel, Steve, Tony, Daria, Randy Charles, Justin and Chris, along with many more cherished extended family and friends. Corey was a humble, kind and gentle soul. His smile was his gift and will warm our broken hearts forever.
Family and friends are invited to visit on Friday, November 29th from 4 to 8 PM and Saturday, November 30th from 8:15 to 9 AM at the Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 State Hwy/Rt. 35 N, Hazlet. Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, November 30th at 9:45 AM, St. Benedict R.C. Church, Holmdel. In respect of his family's wishes, Corey will be privately cremated. In lieu of flowers, donations in Corey's memory can be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Monmouth County, 1201 Monroe Ave, Asbury Park, NJ 07712, or at www.bgcmonmouth.org/give. For information, directions, or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019