Corinne F. Dillon
Toms River - Corinne F. Dillon, 85 of Toms River, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020. Corinne was a Librarian at the Howell Township Library for 13 years, retiring in 1997. She was a member of the Women's Club and Garden Club of Howell, and volunteered with Meals on Wheels. She was a communicant of St. Joseph's Church. Corinne was born in Brooklyn, NY and grew up in Brooklyn and Summit, NJ before moving to Howell in 1965. She raised her 7 children there for 30 plus years and enjoyed great times in Candlewood with family and friends. She then moved to Brick in the late 1990's and in 2018 to Toms River. Corinne was predeceased by her beloved husband, of 34 years, William C. Dillon, Sr. in 1990, and two sons, Robert Dillon in 2009 and William C. Dillon, Jr. in 2015.
She is survived by two sons, Stephen and wife Maria, James Dillon; three daughters, Maureen Dillon, Laura Stallworth and husband Michael and Barbara Scianna and husband John; eight grandchildren, Michael Jr., Jason and his wife Ashley, Randall, Liam, Crystal, Melissa, Matthew and Adriana; four great grandchildren, Kiera, Christian, Giuliana and Cameron.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 12:00 pm Friday, July 3, 2020 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Toms River. Entombment will be private.
CDC attendance guidelines will be followed and face masks are required for services. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Corinne's memory to Alzheimer's New Jersey, 425 Eagle Rock Ave., Suite 203, Roseland, NJ 07068 or at www.alznj.org and would be greatly appreciated. To leave a condolence, visit www.kedzfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.