Cornelius "Neil" Guiney III
Cornelius "Neil" Guiney III, 73, passed away in New Smyrna Beach, Florida on Friday, January 24, 2020.
Neil was born to Cornelius and Catherine Guiney in Brooklyn, New York on February 15, 1946. He was part of the second graduating class of Christian Brothers Academy in Lincroft, New Jersey before graduating from the College of Santa Fe in 1968. Neil went on to become the president of CJ Guiney & Associates, a commercial real estate appraisal and brokerage firm in Highlands, New Jersey and then later Red Bank, New Jersey. An avid golfer, he was member of Navesink Country Club for 47 years.
Neil was preceded in death by his son, Cornelius Guiney IV. Cornelius is survived by his wife of 43 years, Jane, and their twin daughters, Catherine Robbie and Megan Tursi. He also leaves behind two sons-in-law, Jason Robbie and Joseph Tursi, as well as his six grandchildren - Elle Robbie, Hunter Robbie, Lila Robbie, Emma Tursi, Molly Tursi, and Hazel Tursi.
Services are being held in New Smyrna Beach, Florida.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020