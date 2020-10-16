1/1
Cosmo DiPede
Cosmo DiPede

Manalapan - Cosmo DiPede, 87, of Manalapan passed away surrounded by his family Thursday morning. Cosmo was born in Manhattan and raised in Brooklyn. Cosmo was drafted in the military and served his country proudly in the Korean War. Following the war, he met the love of his life, Josephine, and the two would marry in 1959. They began their life in Brooklyn but moved to Aberdeen to raise their young family, where they stayed for 40 years before moving to Manalapan. Cosmo worked as a salesman for Vernitron Medical Products for over 40 years.

Cosmo was a devout Catholic and a parishioner of St. Benedicts Roman Catholic Church for 46 years. He loved trips to Wildwood, Italy, and cruises with his wife, the Giants, and the Yankees. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

Cosmo is predeceased by his wife of 60 years Josephine DiPede, and leaves behind his children Michael DiPede and his wife Anne of Morganville, Donna Fremgen and her husband Robert of Hamilton and his 6 loving grandchildren, Jessica, Kristin, Bryce, Michael, Ryan and Kevin and great grand dog Barkley.

Visitation will be Monday, October 19th from 5:00-8:00 PM at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 S. Holmdel Rd, Holmdel. A mass of Christian burial will be offered Tuesday, October 20th at 10:00 at St. Benedict RC Church, 165 Bethany Rd, Holmdel. Entombment will follow at St. Gabriel's Mausoleum, 549 County Rd 520, Marlboro. All current health restrictions apply. Masks are required.

To leave a message of condolence or to share a favorite memory please visit Cosmo's page at www.Holmdelfuneralhome.com.






Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Holmdel Funeral Home - Holmdel
OCT
20
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Benedict RC Church
Funeral services provided by
Holmdel Funeral Home - Holmdel
26 S HOLMDEL RD
Holmdel, NJ 07733
(732) 946-3322
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
