Craig Enz



Long Branch - Craig Andrew Enz, "Uncle Craigie" died Thursday September 17th 2020 at his Long Branch home. He was born at South Amboy Memorial Hospital, he lived and grew up in Brick.



Craig spent a career as a property inspector. He enjoyed the theater arts and singing the song to show tunes, his love for building model cars, and love for airplanes and classic cars was only eclipsed by his love for his nieces and nephews. He was a member of the Central United Methodist Church, Point Pleasant beach.



He was predeceased by his father, Kenneth, and mother Marie and wife Lisa. Craig is survived by his brothers Kenny and Derek and sister Heather; Elaine Schworn mother-in-law, brother in-law William and his wife Rose Schworn; 3 nephews, Jared and Jayden Schworn and Peter Craig; 5 nieces Brooke & Kara Costa, Bridget & Erin Craig, and Eleanor Amelia Enz; and lifelong friend and girlfriend Anissa June Carroll.



Visitation will be Wednesday September 23, 2020 from 7pm - 9pm at the Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Road, Brick. Visitation will also be Thursday morning 9:30am - 10:30am at the Central Methodist Church, 729 Arnold Ave, Pt. Pleasant Beach, NJ. The Funeral Service will begin at 10:30am. Burial will follow at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store