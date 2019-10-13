|
|
Craig Franklin Cambeis
of Neptune, formerly of Middletown - Craig Franklin Cambeis, 59, passed peacefully from this life on October 7, 2019 after a brief illness.
Craig grew up in Middletown, NJ where he graduated from Middletown High School South in 1982. More recently Craig lived with his sister, and biggest cheerleader, Adele Cambeis-Barlow, her husband and Craig's good buddy, James, and his adoring niece, Alexandra Cambeis-Luther in Neptune, NJ. Craig is also survived by his loving sisters Joan Binn of Middletown, Joyce Costa of Myrtle Beach, SC, and his big brothers and champions, Walter and Richard, both of Atlantic Highlands, NJ. He leaves behind dozens of nieces and nephew and great-nieces and nephews, all of whom lit up his life with joy. Craig was predeceased by his parents, Harold and Adele of Lincroft and his brother George of Florida.
An avid sports fan, Craig spent many Sunday afternoons cheering on the Dallas Cowboys. He made frequent trips to Camden Yards to watch his Orioles play, and of course, countless excursions to Newark for the NJ Devils. Craig owned at least one tee shirt for every WWE wrestling star and on most Monday nights there was much hooting and hollering from his bedroom as he cheered for his favorites.
Craig had a full and wonderful life. He joined the Area Six Special Olympics Track and Field Team in the early seventies. Over the course of his lifetime, he competed on the Special Olympics Equestrian Team, he played golf and tennis, he sailed with the Atlantic Highlands Yacht Club Special Olympic team for twenty years, he swam competitively for 18 years, and he competed in Bocce, and bowled competitively for 40 years. He loved music and danced with the Dance Plus (Little Silver) troupe for many years.
Craig's life was filled with kindness and love; he never met a person who wasn't his friend. To honor Craig's legacy, his family requests that everyone who knew Craig perform a random act of kindness for someone less fortunate in his name.
Craig was interred during a private ceremony at Elm Ridge Cemetery, North Brunswick on October 11. There will be a Memorial Service at Christ Episcopal Church, Broad Street, Shrewsbury, Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 4pm. A repast and celebration of Craig's life will immediately follow in the Parish Hall. All who knew and loved him are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Friends of Special Athletes, c/o Frank Sanok, 1131 Lawrence Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742. For more information, please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 13 to Oct. 20, 2019