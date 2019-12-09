|
|
Craig Haese
Fair Haven - Craig Haese, passed away on December 8, 2019. He was the son of Fred and Hazel Haese. He grew up in Woodridge and then the family moved to Colts Neck. He graduated from Freehold High School and Monmouth University in 1970 where he met his future wife and sidekick Sheila Egan. He and Sheila married in 1971 and moved to Fair Haven in 1974 and continue to reside there.
He served with pride in the US Army Reserves for eight years as Sergeant of the motorpool with the 298th ASA Company at Ft. Hancock, NJ.
Craig joined the Fair Haven 13-1 Volunteer Fire Company and was a member for over 39 years. He volunteered at the annual Fair Haven Firemen's Fair at the golf booth and later sold chances for the 50/50.
He played first base on various local softball teams and the firemen's team. During his youth he played baseball, basketball and bowling. Besides sports, he listened to the weather reports, enjoyed watching sunsets and he loved all animals especially dogs and cats and going out to lunch with his wife.
During his college days he worked at the Lincroft Esso and sold Christmas trees. In 1971 Craig began working at Newark Pulley Co. and finally Cunningham Marine Hydraulic in Hoboken before retiring after 38 years as the Head of Purchasing.
He is predeceased by his parents and his brother Jeff of Maryland. He is survived by his wife Sheila, his cousin Alan Riehl and his wife Madelin of Little Ferry.
Visitation will be Thursday, December 12th from 4 to 7 pm at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St, Red Bank. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, December 13th at 11:30 am at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to the Fair Haven First Aid Squad, 35 Fisk St, Fair Haven, NJ 07704 or Mon Co SPCA, 260 Wall St, Eatontown, NJ 07724.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019