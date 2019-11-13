Services
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
732-222-2312
Resources
More Obituaries for Craig Cuje
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Craig J. Cuje

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Craig J. Cuje Obituary
Craig J. Cuje

West Long Branch - Craig J. Cuje, age 56 of West Long Branch, died Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch. Craig was born and raised in Long Branch and moved to West Long Branch 25 years ago. He was a line engineer for NJ Transit for 35 years.

He was predeceased by his father, Robert Cuje, Sr. and his brother, Robert, Cuje, Jr. Surviving are his wife, Denise Cuje; two sons, Craig J. Cuje, II and Thomas N. Nichols; his mother, Barbara Cuje; a brother, Joseph Cuje and his sister, Kathy Godsil.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 16 from 2 pm until the time of the funeral service at 5 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38105. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Craig's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -