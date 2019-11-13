|
Craig J. Cuje
West Long Branch - Craig J. Cuje, age 56 of West Long Branch, died Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch. Craig was born and raised in Long Branch and moved to West Long Branch 25 years ago. He was a line engineer for NJ Transit for 35 years.
He was predeceased by his father, Robert Cuje, Sr. and his brother, Robert, Cuje, Jr. Surviving are his wife, Denise Cuje; two sons, Craig J. Cuje, II and Thomas N. Nichols; his mother, Barbara Cuje; a brother, Joseph Cuje and his sister, Kathy Godsil.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 16 from 2 pm until the time of the funeral service at 5 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38105. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019