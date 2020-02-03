|
|
Craig J. Stevens
Wall - With deepest sorrow, We announce that Craig J. Stevens, 65, formerly of Avon by the Sea, beloved son, brother, uncle and friend passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune surrounded by his loving family after a brief illness.
Craig will be missed everyday by his mother, Gladyce Cahill of Point Pleasant; brother, Scott of Point Pleasant; sister-in-law, Ellen Stevens of Princeton; niece, Courtney Collins and her husband, William; nephew, Michael Stevens; as well as many, many friends.
Craig was born in Irvington and grew up in Spring Lake Heights. He graduated from Manasquan High School and St. Leo's College in Florida. Craig recently retired from New Jersey Manufacturer's Insurance Group in Trenton after a 30 year career.
From an early age, Craig loved to play golf with family and friends at courses throughout the Garden State. In later years, he enjoyed cycling around the Jersey Shore and hiking throughout Monmouth County.
Craig's family extends their heartfelt thanks to the health care professionals at Jersey Shore University Medical Center for their care and commitment for Craig.
Visiting will be on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home 2028 Hwy 35, Wall. A funeral service will be conducted 10:30am on Friday in the funeral home. Final interment will be in St. Anne Cemetery, Wall. In lieu of flowers, Craig's family would appreciate donations to the American Diabetes Association, The Humane Society of New Jersey or to a . For more information, please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020