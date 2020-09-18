Craig Michael CardosoBarnegat - Craig Michael Cardoso, age 38, of Barnegat passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020. He was born in Point Pleasant and moved to Barnegat as a child. Craig received his Associated degree from Bowling Green Technical School and was working on his Bachelors at Stockton. He worked For the Iron Workers Local 399 in Camden. Craig was a decorated Army veteran Serving during the Iraq War.Craig was predeceased by his Son Craig Cardoso Jr. he is survived by his parents Joel and Yvonne (nee Ivany) Cardoso, his children Cole and Christina Cardoso, his three siblings Tiffany Hahl, Danielle Cardoso and Stephaine Cardoso. He is also survived by 5 nieces and nephews.A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 1 until time of service at 2:30pm at Riggs Funeral Home, 130 North Route 9, Forked River, NJ 08731. Cremation was private.