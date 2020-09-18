1/
Craig Michael Cardoso
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Craig's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Craig Michael Cardoso

Barnegat - Craig Michael Cardoso, age 38, of Barnegat passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020. He was born in Point Pleasant and moved to Barnegat as a child. Craig received his Associated degree from Bowling Green Technical School and was working on his Bachelors at Stockton. He worked For the Iron Workers Local 399 in Camden. Craig was a decorated Army veteran Serving during the Iraq War.

Craig was predeceased by his Son Craig Cardoso Jr. he is survived by his parents Joel and Yvonne (nee Ivany) Cardoso, his children Cole and Christina Cardoso, his three siblings Tiffany Hahl, Danielle Cardoso and Stephaine Cardoso. He is also survived by 5 nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 1 until time of service at 2:30pm at Riggs Funeral Home, 130 North Route 9, Forked River, NJ 08731. Cremation was private.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bugbee-Riggs Funeral Home, LLC
335 S. Main Street
Barnegat, NJ 08005
(609) 698-4281
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bugbee-Riggs Funeral Home, LLC

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved