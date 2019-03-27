|
|
Craig S. Burst
Freehold - Craig S. Burst, 59, of Freehold passed away at his home on Monday, March 25, 2019. He was born in Neptune Township and was a fifth-generation Freehold resident.
He was a graduate of Freehold High School, Class of 1977.
He was in the construction industry for 40 years and was a manager for Hollister Construction, Tenafly.
Craig was a member of the Sons of the American Legion, Freehold.
He enjoyed visits to the beach and gardening at his home.
He was predeceased by his father, Richard Burst, and a brother, Kevin Burst.
Surviving are a son, Dylan Burst; a daughter, Samantha Burst and her husband Michael Muratore; his mother, Jane Stokes Gallo and his stepfather Christopher; his stepmother, Lulu Burst; a brother, Robin Burst and wife Kelli; his partner, Patti Knox; his nieces, Harleigh and Lexis Burst, Jade Heege, and Kristen Maista; a stepbrother, Glen Hoy; two stepsisters, Gail Kellenberger and Sandra Hoffman; and his two dogs, Lucy and Penny.
The viewing will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold on Friday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 27, 2019