Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 255-6363
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
9:00 AM
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
Craig Tillotson Obituary
Craig Tillotson

Toms River - Craig R. Tillotson passed away on January 2, 2020 at his home in Toms River.

Visiting will Wednesday 4:00pm to 8:00pm at the Silverton Memorial Funeral Home 2482 Church Rd., Toms River . Funeral services Thursday 9:30am at the funeral home, arrive at 9:00am. Burial to follow at the Brig. General Wm. C. Doyle Veteran Cemetery, Wrightstown. https://fundly.com/tillotson-kids-college-fund. www.silvertonmemorial.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
