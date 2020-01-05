|
|
Craig Tillotson
Toms River - Craig R. Tillotson passed away on January 2, 2020 at his home in Toms River.
Visiting will Wednesday 4:00pm to 8:00pm at the Silverton Memorial Funeral Home 2482 Church Rd., Toms River . Funeral services Thursday 9:30am at the funeral home, arrive at 9:00am. Burial to follow at the Brig. General Wm. C. Doyle Veteran Cemetery, Wrightstown. https://fundly.com/tillotson-kids-college-fund. www.silvertonmemorial.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020