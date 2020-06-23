Creighton "Bud" McDermott
Asbury Park - Creighton "Bud" McDermott, 89, of Asbury Park passed away on June 23rd.
The son of Joseph and Helen McDermott, Bud was born and raised in Newark. He graduated from Seton Hall Prep and attended Seton Hall University. Bud joined the U.S. Air Force and was in the service for four years.
Bud was predeceased by his son C.J. and his sister Jo Anne Reilly of Mountainside. He is survived by his sister Helen Degnan of Tinton Falls.
All services will be private. To leave an online condolence, please visit Bud's memorial page at www.bongarzonefuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.