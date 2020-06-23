Creighton "Bud" McDermott
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Creighton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Creighton "Bud" McDermott

Asbury Park - Creighton "Bud" McDermott, 89, of Asbury Park passed away on June 23rd.

The son of Joseph and Helen McDermott, Bud was born and raised in Newark. He graduated from Seton Hall Prep and attended Seton Hall University. Bud joined the U.S. Air Force and was in the service for four years.

Bud was predeceased by his son C.J. and his sister Jo Anne Reilly of Mountainside. He is survived by his sister Helen Degnan of Tinton Falls.

All services will be private. To leave an online condolence, please visit Bud's memorial page at www.bongarzonefuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bongarzone Funeral Home
2400 Shafto Road
Tinton Falls, NJ 07712
732-918-6200
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved