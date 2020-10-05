Curtis A. Smith
Whiting - Curtis A. Smith, age 84 of Whiting, died on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune. Curtis was born in Long Branch. He was a paid firefighter for the Long Branch FMBA Local 68 for 29 years and a volunteer fireman for the Independent Engine and Truck Company, where he held many positions throughout his career. Curtis also worked for the Damiano Funeral Home for many years.
After retiring from the fire department, he spent 21 years in Florida where he worked as a school security officer in the Lake Worth School Systems for 15 years. He returned home to Jersey in 2012 and settled in Whiting where he enjoyed spending the remaining years with his family. His most cherished times were the last 3 summers spent at the Atlantic Club enjoying the sun and great company. It won't be same without him.
Curtis was predeceased by his parents, George and Virginia Smith. Surviving are his wife of 29 years, Karen Rowell Smith; his step-children and their spouses, Debbie and Joe Behrens, Robin and Ron Guidetti, Doug and Nancy Rowell; his grandchildren, Frank Rowell, Gianna Guidetti, John and Julie Rowell, Alicia Guidetti, Joey Guidetti, Ronnie Guidetti and Matthew Guidetti; his great grandchildren, Carmello and Caleah and his sisters, Gerri Carney, Sue Dickey and Sandy Carasia.
A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, October 9 from 6 pm until the time of the Fireman's Service at 7:30 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. Family and friends may gather on Saturday at 10 am at the funeral home followed by an interment at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Neptune. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com
.