Freeman Funeral Home
47 East Main St
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0808
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Liturgy
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Co-Cathedral of St. Robert Bellarmine Church
Freehold, NJ
View Map
Curtis Schneider Obituary
Curtis Schneider

Jackson - Curtis Schneider 81, of Jackson, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He led a courageous and lengthy battle to overcome injuries sustained in an April 2019 motor vehicle crash.

Curtis was active in his children's sports teams, successfully coaching many of their teams over the years. He was active in several religious and civic organizations. Curtis was a die-nard Rangers fan and his children inherited that same team spirit and allegiance.

Curtis was predeceased by his father, mother, brother and youngest daughter Marie. He is survived by his wife Frances; daughter Michele (Derek); sons Michael (Jeanne), Marc (Debbie) and Mathew (Marissa); and 6 grandchildren: Nicholas, Ashley, Ryan, Colin, Brandon and Mason; his sister Jane (Mike).

A visitation will be from 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm Monday, January 27, 2020 at the Freeman Funeral Home, 47 East Main Street, Freehold. A Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 28, 10 am at the Co-Cathedral of St. Robert Bellarmine Church in Freehold. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Curtis to the Special Olympics of New Jersey, https://give.specialolympics.org

www.freemanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020
