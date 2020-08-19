Cynthia A. Manahan
Howell Twp. - Cynthia A. Manahan, 77, of Howell Twp., NJ, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Care One at Wall, Wall Twp., NJ. She was born in New York City, NY, and resided in Parsippany, NJ, prior to settling in Howell Twp., 34 years ago.
Cynthia was a graduate of Wood Secretarial School in New York City. She was employed with North American Philips, N.Y.C. Later, after her daughter entered school, she worked local sales positions with K-Mart in Howell Twp., NJ, and at Macy's in Freehold Twp., NJ.
She was a communicant of the Church of St. Veronica, Howell Twp.
Cynthia was predeceased by her parents, Samuel and Virginia Amodeo. She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Gerald Manahan; her daughter, Jennifer Carroll and her husband, James Carroll, IV; her granddaughters, Emily, Caitlin, and Evelyn Carroll; her sister, Carol Golini and her husband, Steve; and by several nieces and nephews.
Services are private at the convenience of the family and under the care of the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, 980 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson Twp., NJ. Interment will take place in St. Rose of Lima Cemetery, Freehold, NJ. A memorial service will be planned after the COVID-19 situation improves. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Cynthia's memory to Alzheimer's New Jersey, 425 Eagle Rock Ave., Suite 203, Roseland, NJ 07068 or www.alz.org
and would be greatly appreciated. For further information and to leave condolence messages to the family, please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com
.