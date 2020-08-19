1/
Cynthia A. Manahan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cynthia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cynthia A. Manahan

Howell Twp. - Cynthia A. Manahan, 77, of Howell Twp., NJ, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Care One at Wall, Wall Twp., NJ. She was born in New York City, NY, and resided in Parsippany, NJ, prior to settling in Howell Twp., 34 years ago.

Cynthia was a graduate of Wood Secretarial School in New York City. She was employed with North American Philips, N.Y.C. Later, after her daughter entered school, she worked local sales positions with K-Mart in Howell Twp., NJ, and at Macy's in Freehold Twp., NJ.

She was a communicant of the Church of St. Veronica, Howell Twp.

Cynthia was predeceased by her parents, Samuel and Virginia Amodeo. She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Gerald Manahan; her daughter, Jennifer Carroll and her husband, James Carroll, IV; her granddaughters, Emily, Caitlin, and Evelyn Carroll; her sister, Carol Golini and her husband, Steve; and by several nieces and nephews.

Services are private at the convenience of the family and under the care of the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, 980 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson Twp., NJ. Interment will take place in St. Rose of Lima Cemetery, Freehold, NJ. A memorial service will be planned after the COVID-19 situation improves. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Cynthia's memory to Alzheimer's New Jersey, 425 Eagle Rock Ave., Suite 203, Roseland, NJ 07068 or www.alz.org and would be greatly appreciated. For further information and to leave condolence messages to the family, please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George S. Hassler Funeral Home
980 Bennetts Mills Rd.
Jackson Township, NJ 08527
(732) 364-6808
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by George S. Hassler Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved