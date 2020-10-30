Cynthia A. Woolford
Freehold - Cynthia A. Woolford, 61, of Freehold died Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at CentraState Medical Center, Freehold Township. She was born in Neptune Township and grew up in Colts Neck.
She was an organist and music director for various churches for the last thirty plus years.
Cynthia was predeceased by her husband, Forrest M. Woolford, her father and his wife, Edwin and Sheila Veselis, stepfather, Charles Bradley, and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bruce and Daffie Woolford.
Surviving are her two daughters, Kristen Richmond and her husband Joe and Heather Woolford; her mother, Margaret Bradley; a sister, Theresa Givens; sister-in-law, Betsy Lachowsky and her husband Mike; stepsiblings, Kenneth Cairns and Tricia Cairns Chris; granddaughters, AnnMarie, Eloise, and Frances Richmond; her niece and goddaughter, Julia Givens; nieces and nephews Larissa Lachowsky, Victoria and Patrick Wagner.
Due to Covid, a private viewing will be held on Monday from 4-7 pm at Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Co-Cathedral of St. Robert Bellarine, Freehold Township on Tuesday at 10 am. The Interment will follow at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery, Freehold Township.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Children's Music Foundation in her honor. https://secure.lglforms.com/form_engine/s/dgmkKx-Eo9AZ_q81pLVczg https://www.thecmf.org/contribute/