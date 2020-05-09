Cynthia (Chapman) Anderson
Point Pleasant Beach - Cynthia (Chapman) Anderson, 84, formerly of Point Pleasant Beach, NJ passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on May 7, 2020.
Born in Elizabeth and raised in Irvington, Cynthia graduated from Irvington High School. She met Don, the love of her life, at Olympic Park in Newark. They married in 1957 and moved to Point Pleasant Beach to raise their family, where they lived for 48 years before moving to Brick in 2014.
Cynthia spent the majority of her career at the Borough Hall of Point Pleasant Beach, which she loved. She began as a Clerk Typist and worked her way up to ultimately be appointed as Municipal Tax Collector. She retired in 1997, only to return a few years later and then retire again in 2007.
She was an avid sports fan, a crossword puzzle enthusiast, and never missed her afternoon glass of wine. For more than 40 years, she enjoyed monthly poker games with her Point Pleasant Beach Booster friends and frequently met for lunches in Lavallette with her high school friends. More than anything, Cynthia was a proud mother and grandma whose greatest joy in life was spending time with her family. She was loved by many and will be missed tremendously.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Donald, and her sister, Nancy Rossnagel. She is also survived by her four children and their spouses: Donald Anderson and Maureen of Edison, NJ; Jeanne Itak and Stephen of Point Pleasant Beach, NJ; James Anderson and Patricia of Toms River, NJ, Allison Anderson and Brian Halbe of Wall, NJ as well as 8 grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Cynthia will be laid to rest at St. Catherine's Mausoleum, Sea Girt, NJ at a later date.
In her memory, donations can be made to Point Pleasant Beach High School, Garnet Gulls Booster Association, 700 Trenton Ave., Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742. Van Hise and Callagan Funeral Home, 812 Arnold Ave, Pt. Pleasant Beach is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.vanhisecallagan.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 9 to May 10, 2020.