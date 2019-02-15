|
|
Cynthia Johnson Crowley
Atlantic Highlands - Cynthia Johnson Crowley, a long time teacher at Henry Hudson Regional in Atlantic Highlands, passed away January 6, 2019. Cynthia was the daughter of Theodore Eames Johnson and Frances Wetmore of Watertown, New York, and Phoenixville, Pennsylvania. Her family lineage traces back to the nation's earliest settlers and includes two signers of the Declaration of Independence, Josiah Bartlett, and John Adams.
A proud graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, Cynthia is enshrined in Penn's Hall of Fame for her legendary basketball career and received their Alumni Award of Merit. The team room at the famed Palestra is named in her honor.
She moved to Monmouth County in 1964, first raising her family in Rumson before moving to Atlantic Highlands and finally Shrewsbury.
Her greatest joys were sailing and teaching. She taught at Henry Hudson, primarily 8th Grade and Gifted & Talented programs. Summers would find her sailing along the Shrewsbury River in her H28 Steadfast, or in her snipe off the waters of Watch Hill, Rhode Island.
She was a devoted member of Christ Church Shrewsbury and its choir for over 20 years, involved with the Junior League of Monmouth County, and a past national president of the Alumnae President's Council of Independent Secondary Schools.
She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia W. Crowley, of Bronxville, NY, grandson David Crowley III, of Los Angeles, CA, and daughters in law Barbara Riccardi and Juana Lat. Her husband Robert Crowley and son David Crowley II predeceased her.
Friends are invited to attend the Memorial Service and Burial Eucharist at 1 pm Sunday, March 24th, to be held at her long time church, Christ Church, 380 Sycamore Avenue, Shrewsbury, NJ. Please join us to celebrate an amazing woman.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 15, 2019