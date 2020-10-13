Cynthia L. FruchtmanLanghorne, PA - Cynthia L. Fruchtman, 61 of Langhorne, PA died on October 13, 2020, at Einstein Montgomery Hospital, Norristown, PA. Born in Eleberon, NJ, Cynthia was a long time Langhorne resident.Cynthia owned and ran an online retail business. She is the daughter of the late John D. Carchman and she is survived by her mother, Harriet Levine Carchman and her loving husband, Hal D. Fruchtman. She is the devoted mother of Robert, Amy (Max) Gately and Lisa. Cynthia is the sister of Thomas and Daniel.Funeral services will be held at the Swartz Givnish Funeral Home, 323 Washington Ave, Newtown, PA on Friday, October 16 at 12:30 PM. Interment will follow in King David Cemetery, Bensalem, PA. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, funeral home capacity is limited to 50 people and will be for family only. The committal service will be at the cemetery for the public at approximately 1:15.