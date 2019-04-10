Cynthia Piana



Ocean Grove - Cynthia Piana, 63, of Ocean Grove passed away peacefully on Monday, April 8, 2019 at home with her loving sister Chris by her side. Cindy was born and raised in Summit NJ and graduated Summit High School in 1973. Cyn graduated from Central Piedmont Community College, Charlotte, NC, with a degree in Interpreting for the Deaf. She returned to NJ and her beloved Jersey Shore and began her career as an educational interpreter at Governor Livingston High School in Berkeley Heights. She later ventured into freelance interpreting and worked in a variety of settings for the rest of her long career. Cyn developed a great love for the Deaf community and made many friends with Deaf Community members and colleagues. She was active in the NJ Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf and served in many roles including President. Cindy was predeceased by her parents James and Ann Piana and her beloved son David. She is survived by her sister Christine Barnhart of Ocean Grove, and sister Sharon McDade and husband Geoffrey of Forked River, nephews James and Thomas McDade and families. Visiting will be on Thursday April 11, 2019 from 9 to 11 AM at Ely Funeral Home, Neptune. The funeral mass will follow at 11:30am at Holy Innocents Church, Rt 33, Neptune. Cremation and interment will be private. Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary