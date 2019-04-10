Services
Ely Funeral Home -Michael J. Ely, Mgr., NJ Lic. 4729
3316 State Hwy 33
Neptune, NJ 07753
(732) 918-6650
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ely Funeral Home -Michael J. Ely, Mgr., NJ Lic. 4729
3316 State Hwy 33
Neptune, NJ 07753
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
11:30 AM
Holy Innocents Church
Rt 33
Neptune, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia Piana
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia Piana

Obituary Condolences

Cynthia Piana Obituary
Cynthia Piana

Ocean Grove - Cynthia Piana, 63, of Ocean Grove passed away peacefully on Monday, April 8, 2019 at home with her loving sister Chris by her side. Cindy was born and raised in Summit NJ and graduated Summit High School in 1973. Cyn graduated from Central Piedmont Community College, Charlotte, NC, with a degree in Interpreting for the Deaf. She returned to NJ and her beloved Jersey Shore and began her career as an educational interpreter at Governor Livingston High School in Berkeley Heights. She later ventured into freelance interpreting and worked in a variety of settings for the rest of her long career. Cyn developed a great love for the Deaf community and made many friends with Deaf Community members and colleagues. She was active in the NJ Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf and served in many roles including President. Cindy was predeceased by her parents James and Ann Piana and her beloved son David. She is survived by her sister Christine Barnhart of Ocean Grove, and sister Sharon McDade and husband Geoffrey of Forked River, nephews James and Thomas McDade and families. Visiting will be on Thursday April 11, 2019 from 9 to 11 AM at Ely Funeral Home, Neptune. The funeral mass will follow at 11:30am at Holy Innocents Church, Rt 33, Neptune. Cremation and interment will be private.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Ely Funeral Home -Michael J. Ely, Mgr., NJ Lic. 4729
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ely Funeral Home -Michael J. Ely, Mgr., NJ Lic. 4729
Download Now