Cynthia Romano
Atlanta, GA - Cynthia Romano, 74, of Atlanta, Georgia, formerly of Jackson Twp., NJ, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020, at her daughter's residence in Atlanta. Cynthia was born in Bayonne, NJ, and resided in Jackson Twp. for many years before moving to Atlanta.
Cynthia worked as a confidential secretary for the Lakewood Twp. Board of Education for many years before retiring.
She was predeceased by her parents, Phillip, and Mae Burkwicz and by her first husband, Joseph Antenucci in 1977. She is survived by her daughters, Claudia Johnson and her husband, Craig, Nancy Hoch and her husband, Greg and Jennifer Gray and her husband, Donnan; her son, Michael Antenucci and his wife, Kandice; and by her grandchildren, Kaitlin, Nicholas, Mckay, Emily, Joseph, Madelynn, Adisonn and Reagan.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her Funeral Liturgy at 10:00 AM on Monday, November 30, 2020, at St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church, 935 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson Twp., NJ. Please gather at 9:45 AM at the church. Interment will follow in St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery, 1 Honey Locust Dr., Lakewood Twp., NJ. CDC attendance guidelines will be followed, and face masks are required for all services. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Cynthia's memory to MSA Coalition, 7918 Jones Branch Drive, Suite 300, McLean, VA 22102, www.multiplesystematrophy.org
, and would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements are under the care of the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, 980 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson Twp., NJ. For directions, further information and to send condolence messages to the family, please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com
.