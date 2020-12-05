d'Arcy M. Quick
Pine Beach - d'Arcy M. Quick, 90, of Pine Beach, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020, Community Medical Center in Toms River, NJ. She lived briefly living in Ocean Gate before settling in Pine Beach in 1969. She was a member of the Beachwood Yacht Club with her husband George Quick.
d'Arcy is predeceased by her beloved husband George Quick, and her brother William Kretschmer. She was a beloved mother to her three children and their spouses, Richard, Douglas and his wife Tina, and d'Arcy and her husband Ron. d'Arcy is also survived by her brother Guy. Her joy in life was her six grandchildren: Marisa, Ryan, Aaron, Savannah, Caroline, and Bradley. She will forever be in our Hearts.
As an expression of sympathy, donations can be made to the Breast Cancer Foundation.
