Brick - D. Georgette Rowe, 97, of Brick, NJ, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick. She was born in Jersey City, NJ, and lived in Bloomfield, NJ before moving to Brick 61 years ago. She was a bookkeeper at Clayton Block Co, Lakewood, NJ for about 28 years, retiring 32 years ago. She was predeceased by her husband Charles P. Rowe in 2004. She is survived by her son Gary N. Rowe of Brick, NJ, her daughter and son-in-law, Sheri and Edward Foley of Jackson, NJ, and her grandchildren, Evan and Erik Foley and Rob Michaux. All services were held privately under the direction of Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Route 88, Brick, NJ. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.colonialfuneralgroup.com
