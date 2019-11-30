|
D. Jeanne Vetter
Chester, NH - D. Jeanne Vetter, age 93, of Chester, New Hampshire, passed away on Tuesday, November 26. Jeanne was born in Elizabeth and lived in Wanamassa from 1952 until 2006 when she moved to Chester, New Hampshire.
She was an editorial assistant at the Asbury Park Press from 1969, retiring in 2006. Jeanne was a Communicant of Holy Spirit Roman Catholic Church in Asbury Park, a member of the Catholic Daughters Court #380 Holy Spirit, The Asbury Park Elks #128 Auxiliary, and The Asbury Park Women's Club Evening Membership Department where she was a member for 50 years.
She was pre-deceased by her husband, Robert A. Vetter, who died in 1997 and her son, H. Mark Vetter who died in 2002.
Jeanne is survived by three sons and a daughter. Ric and Marsha Iverson, New York; Buddy Vetter, Chester, New Hampshire; Captain Patricia Vetter Hagan and Dr. Joseph M. Hagan, both retired from the U. S. Navy, Chester, New Hampshire; and Robert H. Vetter, North Carolina. Jeanne had 7 grandchildren: Hunter, Chelsea, Courtney, Ashley, Samantha, Meredith, and Laura; and 4 great grandchildren: Ikaika, Scotland, John Vetter, and Nicholas.
Visitation will be on Tuesday Dec.3 from 10am -12noon with a prayer service at 12 in Buckley funeral Home 509 Second Ave Asbury Park NJ. The Interment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Neptune.
The family would appreciate donations to Make A Wish in Jeanne Vetter's memory.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019