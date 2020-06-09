D. Richard "Dick" Barba
Brick - D. Richard "Dick" Barba, 92, of Brick, NJ, transitioned to eternal life at Ocean Medical Center, Brick on June 4, 2020, after a long, valiant battle against COVID-19. Born on March 29, 1928, he grew up in Maplewood, NJ, where he was an all-star football player at Columbia High School. He went to attend Carteret Prep then to Georgetown University on a football scholarship. His brilliant football career was cut short by severe knee injuries. He returned to Maplewood and coached football at his high school alma mater and-most significantly-met and married his lifelong partner, Cecilia "Cee Cee" Nardone. He enjoyed a distinguished career in life insurance, specializing in pension plan design first with Prudential then New England Life. He and Cee Cee built a home in East Brunswick, NJ, then relocated to Bay Head, NJ, in 1979. He had been a daily communicant at St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church in Bay Head, NJ, where he lent his magnificent tenor voice to the choir. An annual highlight for him was a solo of "Panis Angelicus" during the Easter season which he performed as recently as just a few years ago. Social events at Manasquan River Golf Club and Bay Head Yacht Club were favorite activities as was daily breakfast at Ray's Café in Sea Girt, NJ with his buddies. He and Cee Cee have been "roommates" at the Complete Care at Laurelton nursing home in Brick for the past three years, where Cee Cee still resides.
Dick was predeceased by his courageous and heroic older brother, Corp. Vincent J. Barba, who gave his life in service to our beloved country in 1945, during World War II; and his parents Domenico "Daniel" Barba, an Italian immigrant, and Ida (Edith) Barba. He is survived by his eternal love and wife Cecilia: his son Vincenzo "Vinnie" and his wife Valerie; grandchildren Antonella, Vincenzo and his wife Tracie, Sofia, and Giovanna; and great-grandchildren, Lila and Winnie. There is nothing he enjoyed more than being surrounded by those he loved and he always made sure they knew how much he loved them.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Thursday June 11, 2020 from 7-9 pm and Friday June 12, 2020 from 9-10 am at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan, NJ 08736. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 am Friday June 12, 2020 a St. Peter's Church 406 Forman Avenue Point Pleasant, NJ 08742. Interment will follow at St. Anne Cemetery, Wall, NJ. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.