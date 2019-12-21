|
Dale Edward Brocker
Neptune - Dale Edward Brocker, 80, of Neptune, NJ, passed away peacefully at home on Dec 17, 2019.
Dale was born and raised in Lapeer, MI, and then proudly served in the US Army, retiring after 20 years and 3 tours in Vietnam, earning the Bronze Star and many other medals during his career. Known as "Sarge", he then worked at Harris Bros. then CJ Hess. He was happily married to Lynn Lundy Wright since 1982 and loved his family, friends, and his dog Zoe. His hobbies included watching NASCAR races, country western music, his John Deere, helping others, telling jokes and stories, and especially camping with Lynn and their pets in their 5th wheel throughout all the states except for Alaska and Hawaii. Dale was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by wife, Lynn, daughters, Leeandra and Kimberly, and sons, Randall and Ronald, his half-sister Elizabeth, his step-daughters, Wendy, Elaine, and Amy, thirteen grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. His memorial service is Jan 12, 2020, 1 pm, at Ballard Church, Asbury Park, NJ. Inurnment at the Brigadier Gen Wm C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ will take place at a later date.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019