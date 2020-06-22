Dale Laura Harris



Forked River - Dale Laura Harris (nee Moller) age 55, of Forked River passed away Friday June 19th at her home. Dale was born in Toms River and had lived in Bayville moving to Forked River in 1992. She worked for the past 32 years at the Forked River State Marina as a maintenance spec 2 and she was a member of the "HOGS".



She is survived by her daughter Amanda Lynn MacArthur, granddaughter Autum Rose Ludlum, her brother Russell Moller and his wife Donna, her sister Diane and her husband Gary Iapicco. She is also survived by her niece Jennifer and nephew Russell, and her partner of 12 years Charles "Chuck" Sanderson, III.



A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday June 27, 2020 from 12:00 until 2:00 pm, at the Riggs Funeral Home, 130 North Rt. 9, Forked River. There is a limited occupancy of 50 people at a time, social distancing and masks or facial coverings are required.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store