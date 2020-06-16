Dale Leroy DickersonForked River - Dale, 69, passed away on June 11, 2020. He was born in Lakewood and has resided in the area all of his life. He was a Howell Township Police Officer in the 1970's.Dale is survived by his son, Dale Christopher, and his grandson, Dale Hayden.Visitation will be held on Thursday from 6-8 PM at the DiCostanzo family owned, Lakewood Funeral Home, 6250 Highway 9, Howell. His funeral service will be held on Friday, 10 AM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Lakewood. For further info