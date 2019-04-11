Services
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 349-5700
Dale MacDougall
Dale MacDougall Obituary
Dale Mac Dougall

Toms River - Dale Mac Dougall, 60, of Toms River, NJ, Passed away on April 5th, 2019, at home. He was born in Punta Gorda, Florida and raised in Toms River, NJ. Dale was a self-employed paper hanger. He loved being around people, and enjoyed car racing and camping.

Dale was predeceased by his father Peter Mac Dougall. He is survived by his mother Betty Mac Dougall; his two sisters: Debby Roth, and Janet Sovey and husband John; and his brother Steve Mac Dougall and wife Terry.

Cremation was private and under the direction of Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home of Toms River, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 11, 2019
