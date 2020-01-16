|
Dalton Baldwin
Dalton Baldwin, a long-time resident of Island Heights, an internationally acclaimed pianist for more than six decades and a renown accompanist to some of the greatest vocal recitalists, passed away on December 12, 2019 in Kunming Yunan Province, China, he was 87 years old.
His interest in singing developed early; while in high school, he attended a recital in Morristown, N.J. where the great English contralto, Kathleen Ferrier, performed, and that pointed him in his chosen career path. "You know immediately when a singer has a personal message," he told a 1996 interviewer. Ferrier "had lovely rosy cheeks and an enchanting way, and there again was a message, introducing me to the world of song."
Dalton studied at the famed Julliard School in NYC and at Oberlin Conservatory of Music in Ohio where he received a Bachelor of Music degree. When he was 22, he met French baritone Gerard Souzay, an established star in the world of song interpretation. They migrated to Paris where Dalton refined his talents studying with the internationally renowned pedagogue, Nadia Boulanger.
As they developed their professional partnership, the Baldwin/Souzay team attracted admiring comments from numerous reviewers. In 1968, they recorded complete songs by Francis Poulenc, and a New York Times critic felt they worked together so well that "their interpretations are almost inseparable into individual elements." Dalton also received high praise from critics in his individual capacity: in 1978 while accompanying Elly Ameling at a recital at Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall, the Times critic wrote that Dalton Baldwin's playing "was worthy of a review all his own." His piano playing was both lyrical and sympathetic and provided "a rhythmic energy that superbly partnered the singer."
Often described as an equal partner to the singers he performed with, he preferred to be called simply a pianist. Critics routinely praised the refinement, sensitivity and technical command of his playing and equal talent to the singers.
Among the major singers he performed with were Elly Ameling, Jessye Norman, Arlene Auger, Frederica von Stade, Jose van Dam and of course, Gerard Souzay. In a career spanning six decades, Dalton performed on five continents and made more than 100 recordings. Regularly, he conducted master classes in voice in New York, and in Europe and Asia and was awarded Honorary Doctorate of Oberlin College and the Chevalier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the French government. In the weeks preceding his death, he had been teaching and performing in Japan; as a celebration of his 60th anniversary year, there was a special tribute to him and he performed with many Japanese singers who worked with him over the years.
In 1981 Dalton met a young talented singer, Lorraine Nubar who was attending the Westminster Choir School Art Song Festival. Lorraine had so inspired Elly Ameling, the famed singer that she brought her to tears. Hearing of this, Dalton sought out Lorraine saying, "…inspire me to tears also". This was the beginning of a life-long companionship both working and traveling together for over 30 years, while developing Master Classes in Nice, France and around the world.
In addition to his beloved Lorraine, Dalton is survived by his sister Martha Baldwin Nelson, nephews and niece Gordon M. Nelson II, Mark B. Nelson and Jenny K. Nelson Scarborough. Dalton was predeceased by his sister Anne Baldwin Kurtosi as well as his parents Dalton Graf Baldwin and Helen Cahill Baldwin.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at 1:00 PM at the Island Heights United Methodist Church, 111 Ocean Ave, Island Heights.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Dalton Baldwin Art Song Award, c/o University Advancement, Cleve House, Rider University, 2083 Lawrenceville Road, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648-3099.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020