Damon Anthony Postell
Damon Anthony Postell was born in Red Bank, New Jersey on January 17, 1978 to Eddie Jr and Marion and he was the second of two (2) children. He was educated in the Old Bridge Township School System, employed by Aberdeen Township Water and Sewer Department for twelve (12) years and held several other jobs. Damon was baptized at an early age at Wicker Memorial Baptist Church, Morganville, New Jersey. He played Pop Warner football and baseball in Old Bridge, New Jersey and he enjoyed playing touch football with his brother and cousins whom they called "the band of brothers". The highlight of his life was his children Deja, Zauria and Mason and his grandmothers "Ma" and "Nana".
Damon is predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Deacon Eddie and Annabell Postell, his maternal grandparents, Strother and Bessie Jackson. Damon leaves to cherish his memory his father Eddie Jr. (Lisa), Avenel, NJ; his mother Marion Lawful (Errol), Edgewater Park, NJ, his brother Eddie III (Diane) Oak Ridge, TN; his nephew Justin Eddie, TN; 3 children Deja, Zauria and Mason; 3 stepsisters, Sharnise Watson, Chantal Ruiz, Sherone Watson and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and many friends.
A Viewing will take place Friday, February 7,2020 at 9am at the Cathedral International Church 277 Madison Ave Perth Amboy, NJ with a funeral service to begin at 11am. Arrangements entrusted to Buckland Funeral Home Somerville, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020