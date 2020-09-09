1/1
Dana T. Hughes
Whiting - In loving memory of USMC Corporal Dana T. Hughes beloved husband of Marie McCurdy Hughes went to his reward September 7, 2020 at the age of 98. A WW II combat veteran of the US Marine Corps, a member of the 1st Division 5th/14th Battalion, he fought valiantly on Guadalcanal. A recipient of the Legion of Honor award of the Four Chaplains for his continued years of service to the United States Marines and humanitarian causes. Born in Glen Ridge, NJ he was a graduate of Lafayette. Dana was an extremely active volunteer in multiple organizations. He is survived by his loving wife Marie, son Richard and daughter Susan Malphurs, Stepchildren Michael Carpenter and Hope Carpenter. His grandchildren, Christopher, Pamela, Robert, Kim, Caleb and Elisha. Great grandchildren Mahcaila, Gaige, Cole, Ashton, and Winter. Donations in his memory can be made to Disabled American Veterans, 20 Washington Place, Newark, NJ 07102 or Popcorn Park Zoo, 124 Evergreen Ave., Newark, NJ, 07114. Services will be held under the direction of Carmona-Bolen Funeral Home located on 66 Lacey Rd., Whiting, NJ 08759




Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
66 Lacey Rd.
Whiting, NJ 08759
(732) 350-0003
