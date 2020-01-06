|
|
Daneene DeRosa Clancy
Union Beach - Daneene DeRosa Clancy, 57, of Union Beach, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 4, 2020 after fighting a courageous battle with lung and brain cancer for the past year and a half. Daneene was born on July 23, 1962 in Long Branch and grew up in Hazlet, where she was a graduate of Raritan High School. She was currently settled in Union Beach and was working for Division Auto Body Inc. in Cliffwood Beach as a bookkeeper. Most of all, Daneene was a loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt, God-mother and friend to many.
She was predeceased by her adoring grandparents, Frank and Pauline DeRosa and Werner and Helen Muller, and her dear brother, Pasquale DeRosa Jr. Daneene is survived by her beloved daughters, Nicole and Elyse Clancy, her beloved parents, Pasquale and Carolyn (Muller) DeRosa, her niece and God-daughter, Erin DeRosa, her prior husband, Peter Clancy the father of her two daughters, and many special aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends. Daneene will be deeply missed and never forgotten.
Family and friends are invited to visit on Wednesday, January 8th from 2 to 4 & 7 to 9 pm and Thursday, January 9th from 8:15 to 9 AM at the Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 State Hwy/Rt 35 N, Hazlet. Mass of Christian Burial, Thursday, January 9th at 9:30 AM Holy Family R.C. Church, Union Beach. Interment, St. Joseph Cemetery, Keyport. For information, directions, or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020