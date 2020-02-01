|
Daniel B. Barbuto
On Jan. 31, 2020, of Flourtown, formerly of Manasquan, age 49. Executive Sous Chef for The Philadelphia Cricket Club. Beloved husband of Lauren (nee Salvesen). Devoted son of John B. and Doris (Jamison) Barbuto. Brother of John H. Barbuto. and uncle of Savannah Barbuto. Memorial Service Thursday, Feb. 6, 2 PM at St. Peter's Luthern Church, 3025 Church Rd., Layfayette Hill, PA. Visitation 1-2 PM at Church. Memorial donations may be made in Dan's name to ciagiving.org
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020