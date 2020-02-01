Services
Lownes Funeral Home
659 Germantown Pike
Lafayette Hill, PA 19444
(610) 828-4430
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
St. Peter's Luthern Church
3025 Church Rd.
Layfayette Hill, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
St. Peter's Luthern Church
3025 Church Rd
Layfayette Hill, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Barbuto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel B. Barbuto

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel B. Barbuto Obituary
Daniel B. Barbuto

On Jan. 31, 2020, of Flourtown, formerly of Manasquan, age 49. Executive Sous Chef for The Philadelphia Cricket Club. Beloved husband of Lauren (nee Salvesen). Devoted son of John B. and Doris (Jamison) Barbuto. Brother of John H. Barbuto. and uncle of Savannah Barbuto. Memorial Service Thursday, Feb. 6, 2 PM at St. Peter's Luthern Church, 3025 Church Rd., Layfayette Hill, PA. Visitation 1-2 PM at Church. Memorial donations may be made in Dan's name to ciagiving.org

www.lownes.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lownes Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -