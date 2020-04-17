|
Daniel Bryant Hall
Tinton Falls - Daniel Bryant Hall passed away peacefully on April 17, 2020 at the Chelsea at Tinton Falls after a courageous battle with dementia and complications from COVID-19. Daniel was born to Nancy Hall and raised in Eatontown, NJ by his mother and grandparents, Blanche and Fielding Gwynn. He is a Long Branch High School graduate who upon graduation enlisted in the United States Army. Following his discharge, he was employed by the United States Postal Service in Nyack, NY and later the Borough of Deal. After a reduction in postal workers, Daniel was employed as a foreman at Naval Weapon Station Earle until he retired in 1995 after 31 years of Federal Service. After his retirement, Daniel was employed as a livery driver with Clayton Limousine Service in Spring Lake for over 10 years. Daniel was a devoted son, husband, and father. Many days you could find him coaching softball, soccer, and basketball teams for his children. He enjoyed spending time and vacationing with his beloved wife, Lillian, following his retirement. Daniel was a Master Mason, Scottish Rite 32 degree. He was the Past Commander of The American Legion Post 346 in Neptune where he was also a proud member of Post 346's pool team leading them to multiple league championships. Daniel was predeceased by his mother, Nancy Hall, wife, Lillian Hall, mother-in-law, Dorris O'Neil, and father-in-law, Henry O'Neil. He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Hall, and her wife, Janna Rosario of Yonkers, NY, and his son, Scott M Hall, and grandchildren Adalie and Scott M Hall Jr. of Neptune, NJ. Services will be held at a later date. The Ocean Grove Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020