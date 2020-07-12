1/1
Daniel C. Reheis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel C Reheis

Middletown - Daniel passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Born in Orange, NJ on December 26, 1933, Dan was raised in South Orange and Maplewood. He was a 1953 graduate of Columbia High School, Maplewood, NJ. He enlisted in the US Army in July of 1953 and served in Korea and Guam as a cook. Dan was honorably discharged in the spring of 1955 and enrolled in Upsala College in East Orange, and graduated in 1959. Dan worked for his father at Reheis Chemical Company in Berkley Heights, NJ at the start of his career in the chemical industry. His other endeavors were at Carus Chemical in Chicago and Engelhard Corporation in Chicago and Newark, NJ. Dan retired from Engelhard in 1988 and with two colleagues began Advanced Catalyst Systems in South Plainfield, NJ and Maryville, TN. Dan loved to travel, his home on Long Beach Island, sailing and photography. Dan and Claire continued spending time with their many friends from Junior High and High School days. Their special relationship with these groups continue to this day. His greatest joy was spending time with his 3 girls and 6 grandchildren. He moved to the Red Bank area in 2005 to be close to his family, and spent the last 7 years with his daughter Ginny and son-in-law Doug. Dan was pre-deceased by his father, Daniel H., his mother, Mildred Crosby, two brothers, Richard and Craig. He is survived by his former wife and best friend, Claire Gormley Reheis, daughters Karen Reheis, Virginia Niven and husband Douglas, Linda States VanLeer and husband William, grandchildren Courtney and Alyson Niven, Ryann States Keller and husband Matthew, David States, Daniel States and wife Julie, and Erin States. John Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown, is in charge of arrangements. A viewing will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm, masks are required. Please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com for Dan's favorite charities to donate in his name, in lieu of flowers.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 12 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
(732) 671-1326
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John F. Pfleger Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved