Daniel C Reheis
Middletown - Daniel passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Born in Orange, NJ on December 26, 1933, Dan was raised in South Orange and Maplewood. He was a 1953 graduate of Columbia High School, Maplewood, NJ. He enlisted in the US Army in July of 1953 and served in Korea and Guam as a cook. Dan was honorably discharged in the spring of 1955 and enrolled in Upsala College in East Orange, and graduated in 1959. Dan worked for his father at Reheis Chemical Company in Berkley Heights, NJ at the start of his career in the chemical industry. His other endeavors were at Carus Chemical in Chicago and Engelhard Corporation in Chicago and Newark, NJ. Dan retired from Engelhard in 1988 and with two colleagues began Advanced Catalyst Systems in South Plainfield, NJ and Maryville, TN. Dan loved to travel, his home on Long Beach Island, sailing and photography. Dan and Claire continued spending time with their many friends from Junior High and High School days. Their special relationship with these groups continue to this day. His greatest joy was spending time with his 3 girls and 6 grandchildren. He moved to the Red Bank area in 2005 to be close to his family, and spent the last 7 years with his daughter Ginny and son-in-law Doug. Dan was pre-deceased by his father, Daniel H., his mother, Mildred Crosby, two brothers, Richard and Craig. He is survived by his former wife and best friend, Claire Gormley Reheis, daughters Karen Reheis, Virginia Niven and husband Douglas, Linda States VanLeer and husband William, grandchildren Courtney and Alyson Niven, Ryann States Keller and husband Matthew, David States, Daniel States and wife Julie, and Erin States. John Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown, is in charge of arrangements. A viewing will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm, masks are required. Please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com
for Dan's favorite charities to donate in his name, in lieu of flowers.