Daniel Cino
Lakewood - The most beautiful things in life are not always seen or heard, but they are touched by the heart.
Daniel Cino, age 85, of Flagler Beach, FL, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 after touching the hearts of everyone he encountered.
Daniel was born on June 17, 1934 in Manhattan, NY to Salvatore and Calogera Cino. Daniel and his wife, Faye enjoyed many years as snowbirds with residences in Lakewood, N.J. and Flagler Beach, FL.
He worked in the construction trade, serving as an inspector of Construction for the New York City Housing Authority for 31 years. He was a Veteran of the Army.
As one never to be idle he was an usher at Santa Maria Del Mar R.C. Church and volunteered for many organizations, including The Knights of Columbus and Kiwanis. He also had a lifelong hobby of watch making.
Daniel is predeased by his wife, Faye DiGiovanni Cino; a son, Salvatore Cino; and two siblings, Carmela Moskal and Joseph Cino. Daniel survived by his beloved children, Lillian O'Malley, Maria Cino, and, Alfonso Cino a daughter-in-law, Barbara Cino, three grandchildren, Camille O'Malley, Jackie Cino, and Michael Cino,; a great granddaughter, Gabriella O'Malley; and two siblings, Charles Cino and Victor Cino.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 & 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at the McCracken Funeral Home, 1500 Morris Avenue. Union, NJ 07083
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020 in the Holy Spirit Church, 971 Suburban Avenue, Union, N.J. 07083. Entombment will follow at St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery Mausoleum, One Honey Locust Drive, Lakewood, N.J. 08701.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020