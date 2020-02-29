|
|
Daniel David Dougherty "Doc"
Bradley Beach - Daniel David Dougherty "Doc", 59, a native of Bradley Beach, New Jersey, passed away on February 22, 2020 after an 18 month battle with cancer. Danny was born on January 20, 1961 to John "Jack" and Barbara Dougherty in Edison, New Jersey.
Doc was a great athlete who excelled at numerous sports. He played basketball for both Neptune and Asbury Park High Schools. He loved kids and teaching them basketball was his passion. He was a Boy Scout in Troop 9 Bradley Beach and later became the Scoutmaster. Danny found true love and married Monique Lewellen in 1984 and they remained together until her passing in 2004. Danny worked for Jardine Siding and companies for over 30 years. Danny enjoyed life and was helpful to his friends and family. He will be missed terribly by all that knew him.
Danny is predeceased by his parents, brother, John, sister, Patricia, and wife, Monique. He is survived by his brother, Jim (Clayton, NC), and sisters, Nancy (Cumberland Foreside, ME) and Barbara (Neptune, NJ) and numerous nieces and nephews. An informal celebration of life will be planned for June at the Second Avenue Beach.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020