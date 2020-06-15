Daniel DiPasquale
Howell - Dan DiPasquale, 56, of Howell passed away on Thursday, June 11th, 2020 at home. Dan was born in Jersey City, NJ on May 30th, 1964 to his parents Chuck & Kitty DiPasquale. Dan moved to Howell at the age of 6, and lived there until his passing.
"Big Dan", as he was known, was a member of Laborers Union Local 77, and was an avid Miami Dolphins fan. He graduated from Howell High School in 1982 where he played football for the Howell Rebels. As a younger man, Dan even had a tryout for the Miami Dolphins in Florida. He thoroughly enjoyed Grateful Dead music, and would attend a concert with his friends whenever the band was in the area. He also enjoyed playing his guitar, and would regularly play at gatherings with family and friends.
Dan was a big man, with a huge heart and a larger than life personality. He always had a smile, a joke or a funny story to tell you when he saw you. He was always willing to help out family and friends, and would give you the shirt off his back.
Dan is survived by his parents, Chuck & Kitty, and his brothers and sisters, Charles DiPasquale Jr, John & Debbie DiPasquale, Pat & Rich Hawkins, Gary & Mona DiPasquale, Susan & John Fagioli, Linda and Wally Clayton, Ray & Marie DiPasquale, Gene & Tracey DiPasquale, Carolyn & Mike Culloo, Chris and Tricia DiPasquale, adopted brother Bob & Carol Johnston, and numerous nieces and nephews. Dan had a very large extended circle of Cousins, Aunts, Uncles, and many close friends, and will be dearly missed by all. He was a wonderful son, brother, uncle and friend to many.
Arrangements are under the direction of the DICOSTANZO family owned, Lakewood Funeral Home, Howell. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no viewing. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
A Roman Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at St. Veronica's RC Church in Howell. Due to COVID-19 requirements this will be a private family ceremony.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association (www.diabetes.org/donate).
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.