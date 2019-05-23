|
Daniel E. Bartlow
Toms River - In life, there are some that for whatever reason, leave an indelible mark on your life. The mere touch of their light so bright, burns into your very being, then gone, far too soon, as the brightest, all too often do. Their absence hurts, leaves a hole, so deep, that it may defy being filled. A joy and challenge, hurtling at, simultaneously in equal parts. A force of nature, raw, magnetism in human form. Such was our son Daniel. If you knew him, you understand, if you did not, oh what you missed. He would always lend a helping hand, a fervent love and desire to right by his family and incessant desire, to be involved with, and do everything and anything he could imagine. In many ways it could be said Daniel was an enigma, so many layers, nuances and complexities that he belied an exact contents label. Where it possible to boil it down and label that essence, to a near perfect day. I think, it would go something like this though I am sure that many as you read this may disagree… 10ish, Roll out of bed, breakfast, with the family, a quick one, busy day ahead, maybe pork roll egg and cheese w/ketchup. Wait till the last minute then rush to load the fishing gear, and someone else, he cajoled into an afternoon fishing trip on the bay in his almost big enough boat, as he struggles to find his wallet and keys. Somewhere in the afternoon, head for home, pop on his play list and plan that gourmet dinner he's going whip up when he gets there. Later the pool, with family, friends, as he lies about the one that got away, with just a hint of the lie in his eye. Soon the talk would drift as he planned the perfect trip to a Steelers football game, the half million things around the house he was planning on doing and how he looked forward to little league season and another year of coaching. The bookends of his life are below the rough outline of his life in short, but not the essence. Born and raised in Toms River, a graduate of Toms River High School North, brought 2 lovely children into the world. On the way worked his way from truck driver to Vice President and Sales Manager of JML Medical before leaving due to his illness. The remaining time was filled with his family and making memories. May God bless his soul. Daniel Bartlow now resides with his Papa John Temperato and his PapPap Leslie Bartlow, and is survived by Brother David Bartlow, Fiancé Marissa Grippe and Nephew Charlie; Mother Julie Bartlow, Father Brian Bartlow, Son Austin Bartlow, Daughter Amelia Petersen, Fiancé Steveann Petersen; Grandmothers Shirley Temperato and Joyce Bartlow and his Uncle Bruce Bartlow, Uncle John and Aunt Jackie Temperato, Cousins Schyler and Jordyn Temperato; Aunt Elisa Bartlow and Colleen Temperato. Celebration of his life is Saturday, May 25th 2-5pm at Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home at 703 Main St Toms River. The family is requesting No Flowers, if you choose you may donate to his children's trust funds payable to Julie or Brian Bartlow.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 23, 2019