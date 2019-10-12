|
Daniel (Dan) E. Kreger, 82 of Whiting, NJ, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, October 11, 2019. He was born and raised in Plainfield, moving to Ocean County in 1965. He graduated from Bethany College in West Virginia in 1959, and received a Master's degree in Human Resources Management from the University of Utah in 1974. He was the first director of the Neighborhood Youth Corps in Ocean County, opening that agency in 1966 as part of the new Federal Anti-poverty programs. He joined the Child Study Team in Toms River Schools in 1976, retiring in 1993. He volunteered with C.A.S.A. from 1997-2004.
He loved music and was drum major of both his high school and college bands. Later he played clarinet in the Ocean County String Band and bass clarinet in the Crescent Shrine String Band.
Dan is survived by his wife, Ginny, his son, Daniel A. Kreger and daughter-in-law Priscilla.
Visitation will be held Tuesday from 4 - 7 pm at Kedz Funeral Home, 1123 Hooper Ave., Toms River. Funeral services will be offered 11:00am Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorial donations can be made to , 3351 N Broad St., Philadelphia PA 19140 or the Jersey Shore Animal Center, 185 Brick Blvd., Brick, NJ 08723. Letters of condolence may be sent by visiting
www.kedzfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019