Daniel Edward McGrath
Neptune - Daniel Edward McGrath, 63, of Neptune passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Univ of Pennsylvania Hospital, Philadelphia, PA with his devoted siblings at his bedside.
Born in Newark, Daniel had resided in Parsippany before moving to Neptune many years ago. He was an avid Chess player and certified as a National Chess Master by the US Chess Federation in the 1970's and 80's. Dan was self taught and very humble, but did pride himself on beating opponents from Russia, as well as, many other countries. Over the years, he competed in numerous national Chess events, along with several World Open Chess Tournaments.
Dan had been employed for over 35 years as a Quality Management Rep with Criticom Monitoring Service (CMS), Manasquan, where his passion and dedication to his work was remarkable. Dan was blessed with many coworkers who became close, beloved friends.
He was predeceased by his parents Thomas and Marion (nee Galop) McGrath.
Surviving are his siblings, Brian J. McGrath of Villas, Maureen Dunbar of North Wildwood , Susan McGrath of Belleville and William McGrath of Charlotte, Michigan. He is predeceased by brothers Thomas and Martin McGrath. Dan is also survived by nephews Stephen McGrath, Matthew Dunbar, and William McGrath Jr; nieces Meredith Dunbar Day, Rebecca Rosa, and Shuante McGrath, along with grand-nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation on Friday, October 4th, 2019 from 2:00pm pm until the time of the Memorial Service at 4:00pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall, NJ 07719. Private committal will be at the convenience of Daniel's family.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the , in memory of Daniel.
