Daniel Eskesen
Manahawkin - Daniel Eskesen, 83, of Manahawkin, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 5-8pm at the Thos L. Shinn Funeral Home, 10 Hilliard Dr., Manahawkin, NJ 08050. Visitation will continue on Friday, May 31, 2019 at St. Mary of the Pines, 100 Bishop Lane, Manahawkin at 11:30am, followed by a Mass at 12:30pm.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 29, 2019