Daniel Eugene O'Connell
Wall Township - Daniel Eugene O'Connell, 88 of Wall Township, passed away on January 9, 2020 after a short illness. Dan was born in Newark in 1931. He was a proud graduate of St. Benedict's Prep and received a B.A. from Upsala College of East Orange, where he edited the school newspaper. He wrote and submitted an essay to Newsweek Magazine that was selected as one of the 10 best of the year for college students. After graduation, he served in the Army and was stationed in Korea. Then he landed a job with Esso editing their newsletter. He moved into sales and ultimately opened his own Exxon service station in South Orange. His passions included fast pitch softball, golf, and bowling. He was proud of getting the batting average crown for his team in the Fanwood league at age 51, and playing until 57, the oldest player in the league. He continued pitching batting practice to his kids through his late 70s. A 43-year resident of Fanwood, Dan and his wife of 53 years, Joan, relocated to Wall Township in 2004 to live out their golden years. They were active in the Four Seasons community, where Dan was involved with the newsletter, The Voice.
Dan was predeceased by his wife Joan and son Charles. He is survived by four children: his son Dan, MD, and partner Susan Moscou of the Bronx, NY; his daughter Kim and husband Oscar Palacios of Rutherford, NJ; son Christopher, Esq., of Redwood City, CA; and daughter Megan and husband Dennis Linder of Branford, CT. He was also blessed with six grandchildren: Luke, Aliya, Billy, Marisol, Jack, and Michael.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 1 - 4 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 11 am at St. Denis Church, 90 Union Ave, Manasquan, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Livestrong Foundation in honor of his son Charles. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020